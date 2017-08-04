Anyone in the United States Can Enter For A Chance To Win! In celebration of the release of ANNABELLE: CREATION in theaters, we are giving away a super rare collectible pin from the movie. Find out how you can win below: 1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE 2.) Retweet the contest HERE You can also use the Tweet below: #RT & #Follow @NukeTheFridge for a chance to win a rare #AnnabelleCreation (@annabellemovie) pin. GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/u6lX9qCFw7 — Luis Lecca (@NukeTheFridge) August 4, 2017 We will contact the winners soon. Good Luck!