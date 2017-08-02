We have VIP advance passes to ANNABELLE: CREATION on Wednesday, August 9th in many cities inside the United States! Here’s how you can win: 1.) Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE 2.) Send an email to contest@nerdreport.com with the city you would like to attend. (We will contact the winners soon) The locations and times are below. GOOD LUCK! Los Angeles 9-Aug Regal LA Live 1000 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015 7:30pm New York 9-Aug Regal Cinemas Union Square 14 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 7:30pm Miami 9-Aug Cobb Dolphin 19 11471 NW 12th Street, Miami, FL 33172 7:30pm Houston 9-Aug AMC Studio 30 2949 Dunvale Road Houston, TX 77063 7:30pm Dallas 9-Aug AMC Northpark 8687 N Central Expy #3000, Dallas, TX 75225 7:30pm Chicago 9-Aug AMC Showplace Cicero 14 4779 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL 60804 7:30pm San Antonio 9-Aug Santikos Silverado 11505 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78250 7:30pm San Jose 9-Aug AMC Eastridge 15 2190 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122 7:30pm Phoenix 9-Aug Harkins Arizona Mills 25 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282 7:30pm McAllen 9-Aug Cinemark Hollywood USA 100 W Nolana Ave, McAllen, TX 78504 7:30pm Sacramento 9-Aug Century 16 Greenback Lane 6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841 7:30pm Orlando 9-Aug Regal Winter Park Village 510 N Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789 7:30pm Fresno 9-Aug Regal Manchester 16 2055 E Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93726 7:30pm El Paso 9-Aug Premiere Cinema 18 6101 Gateway W, El Paso, TX 79925 7:30pm Las Vegas 9-Aug Regal Texas Stadium 18 2101 Texas Star Ln, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 7:30pm