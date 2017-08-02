web analytics
We have VIP advance passes to ANNABELLE: CREATION on Wednesday, August 9th in many cities inside the United States!

Here’s how you can win:

1.) Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE

2.) Send an email to contest@nerdreport.com with the city you would like to attend. (We will contact the winners soon)

The locations and times are below.




GOOD LUCK!

Los Angeles
9-Aug
Regal LA Live
1000 W Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015
7:30pm

New York
9-Aug
Regal Cinemas Union Square 14
850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
7:30pm

Miami
9-Aug
Cobb Dolphin 19
11471 NW 12th Street, Miami, FL 33172
7:30pm

Houston
9-Aug
AMC Studio 30
2949 Dunvale Road Houston, TX 77063
7:30pm

Dallas
9-Aug
AMC Northpark
8687 N Central Expy #3000, Dallas, TX 75225
7:30pm

Chicago
9-Aug
AMC Showplace Cicero 14
4779 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL 60804
7:30pm

San Antonio
9-Aug
Santikos Silverado
11505 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78250
7:30pm

San Jose
9-Aug
AMC Eastridge 15
2190 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122
7:30pm

Phoenix
9-Aug
Harkins Arizona Mills 25
5000 S Arizona Mills Cir, Tempe, AZ 85282
7:30pm

McAllen
9-Aug
Cinemark Hollywood USA
100 W Nolana Ave, McAllen, TX 78504
7:30pm

Sacramento
9-Aug
Century 16 Greenback Lane
6233 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841
7:30pm

Orlando
9-Aug
Regal Winter Park Village
510 N Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
7:30pm

Fresno
9-Aug
Regal Manchester 16
2055 E Shields Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
7:30pm

El Paso
9-Aug
Premiere Cinema 18
6101 Gateway W, El Paso, TX 79925
7:30pm

Las Vegas
9-Aug
Regal Texas Stadium 18
2101 Texas Star Ln, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
7:30pm