The CW’s EPIC Superhero Crossover Event Announced

It seems like forever since we saw our favorite superheroes in action on TV and the nights are not the same without them but, the wait is almost over as the Fall TV season is quickly approaching.

Today, The CW announced an epic crossover event that will bring our favorite superheroes from The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow back together again.

This epic event will air Monday, Nov 27th starting with Supergirl and Arrow (One time airing for the crossover on Monday) and will end with The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Mark Pedowitz, The President of CW had this to say about the crossover:

Let me just say, romance is in the air, he said, likening this big team-up to Marvel’s tentpole movies. What’s the joy of having the third Avengers? It’s the fun of having everybody get together, that’s the fun of it. You get to see a whole different thing. They’re all big episodic productions, but this will be even bigger.

Executive Producer Greg Berlanti confirmed that romance does play a role. This is what he said:

That is true. Our way of making the show bigger this year was to go even more personal, so it’s a big life event for a few different people on the show. Like a wedding? There are many life events that happen.

Supergirl Season 3 premieres Monday, Oct 9th at 8 PM, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 3, and The Flash Season 4 premieres Tuesday, October 10th at 8 PM. Arrow Season 6 premieres on a new night, Thursday, October 12th at 9 PM. You can catch them all on The CW.

