406 SHARES Share Tweet

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Casting News!

After the story hit THR that the Academy Award-nominated actress, Jessica Chastain, was in talks to play the villainous Lilandra Neramani in Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Chastain has now confirmed the role.

You can see her post via Instagram below.

Hey @jamesmcavoyrealdeal you ready for me up in Montreal? Im gonna make you cry so hard 😈 #xmen @simondavidkinberg A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Aug 1, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

406 SHARES Share Tweet