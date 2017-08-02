863 SHARES Share Tweet

Let’s face it. Thanksgiving isn’t exactly what it used to be with “Black Friday” deals already live on Thanksgiving rather than the following day. You also have people skipping the “traditional” family dinner in favor of camping out in order to all those one-day specials and door busters while they last.

The people who suffer the most out of all this are the workers, who have to open stores early, wake up early in order to get to work in time and overall not being able to enjoy what’s supposed to be a day of thanks. While many stores have agreed to stay closed on Thanksgiving, including GameStop who in 2014 said it would be closed “out of respect” to its employees, it looks like all that is about to change.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that GameStop will be open on Thanksgiving after a series of conference calls. I was able to verify this after speaking to a few employees. My first thought was, “Is this even needed?” While I do look forward to taking advantage of sales on video games, apparel and other things on Black Friday, I don’t picture myself heading to GameStop to pick up anything on Thanksgiving Day. I do see myself going to GameStop on Friday morning to get some of the door busters and special deals. Last year, I was able to get my cousin the New Nintendo 3DS system that was only available in limited quantities by camping out a few hours before the store opened.

In a statement to Kotaku, GameStop said, “To better serve our guests with their evolving holiday shopping needs, this year GameStop will open its stores for a shortened and limited time on Thanksgiving Day. Many of our store associates and guests have asked for this. We have heard their requests and are making an adjustment to our previous position on this topic.”

I can’t imagine how many employees would be willing to work on Thanksgiving, nor can I imagine how many shoppers would plan to go to GameStop during Thanksgiving. I’ve worked at a retail game store on Thanksgiving before, twice in fact when GameCrazy existed, and it’s not great. That’s especially the case when you have plans with family. One year it was completely dead, and even the Hollywood Video movie rental side had no customers. The other year we were extremely busy and overwhelmed only because it was around the time the Nintendo Wii was released, and everyone kept trying to find one, as well as picking up the Nintendo DS Lite.

GameStop is hoping that by opening on Thanksgiving, sales improve since it’s the only option to purchase digital games and collectibles. The holiday season is important since it’s around that time that publishers release a good amount of their AAA titles in time for Christmas. GameStop’s biggest problem is that it has failed to adapt, with companies like Amazon and Best Buy offering 20% off new releases.

Now, it’s time to wait to see if GameStop will start its Black Friday sales on Thursday or wait until Friday morning.

