FRIDAY THE 13TH: The Game Gets Physical Release Date

Gun Media and Illfonic announced today that a physical edition of Friday the 13th: The Game is set to release on Friday, October 13th. The physical edition will be available for Xbox One, and PS4 for $39.99.

The physical copy also has its perks. Included with the game is a bloody Jason Skin that you can use on all Jasons and a pack of clothing for each camp counselor.

Check out the Physical Launch trailer below:

Source: Friday the 13th: The Game FaceBook Page

