After completing Persona 5, do you need more Persona in your life? While you could always go back and play the previous games in the series, Atlus has revealed three new titles.

Following in the footsteps of Persona 4: Dancing All Night, Atlus will be releasing two more music rhythm games, Persona 3: Dancing Moon Light and Persona 5: Dancing Star Light. Both games are set to release in Spring 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

While I’ve been waiting for a new Persona 3 or even some type of canonical story that involves the protagonist (known as Minato Arisato as well as Makoto Yuki), a dancing game with remixed music is just as good of a start. Persona 5: Dancing Star Night is a title we expected to see and not a huge surprise seeing just how well the game did in sales with over 1.8 million copies sold.

Now if we could only get DLCs with the older versions of P3 characters from Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Light trailer:

Persona 5: Dancing Star Light trailer:

The third title announced was Persona Q2. While only announced via a teaser site, an image shows the Persona 5 Arsene top hat logo with “Take Your Heart” on the bottom, only in a smaller cuter form.

The game is being developed for the Nintendo 3DS. Persona Q was a dungeon crawler role playing game that saw the cast of Persona 3 and Persona 4 unite, albeit as super deformed versions of themselves after being pulled into a strange world. It will be great to see the cast of P3, P4, and P5 interact before the eventual announcement of a new fighting game.

No date was announced for Persona Q2.

