Yesterday’s big news may shake up the North American anime industry as a whole as it was revealed that Sony Pictures Television is acquiring North America anime distributor Funimation.

The deal will see Sony Pictures Television purchase 95% of Funimation’s stock for $150 million, which is quite a bit of money. Funimation was founded in 1994 and since then it has had a major impact on the Japanese anime scene in the West.

So what does this deal mean for fans of series like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Fairy Tail, My Hero Academia, Fairy Tail and even the FunimationNow streaming service?

It’s still too early to speculate but if anything Funimation has made itself to be on the top anime distribution companies alongside Aniplex of America and Sentai Filmworks. In 2016, Funimation and Crunchyroll announced a partnership that made is so select Funimation titles would be streamed subbed on Crunchyroll and select Crunchyroll titles would be streamed on FunimationNow, with Funimation in charge of dubbing content for Crunchyroll as well as distribution.

Funimation is an important name, it’s one of the only names in anime that is still around after 23 years. As long as Sony Pictures Television allows them to carry on normally while expanding the companies reach it’s a major win-win for both side. We can always expect some changes to be made but Funimation’s track record shows it knows what it’s doing better than almost any other anime company in North America.

Hours after the news broke Funimation posted an FAQ with some information.

Will the Funimation team change?

Currently, our plan is for Funimation to operate as it has to date. Gen will remain CEO, and the team will continue to deliver the best anime experiences we can to you.

Will the Funimation team change?

Currently, our plan is for Funimation to operate as it has to date. Gen will remain CEO, and the team will continue to deliver the best anime experiences we can to you.

Is this a partnership, merger, or an acquisition?

Funimation has agreed to sell a substantial majority stake to Sony Pictures Television Networks.

*95% is a major stake, the other 5% will stay in the hands of company founder Gen Fukunaga.

How is this acquisition related to Aniplex?

This transaction does not involve Aniplex.

How is this acquisition related to Aniplex?

This transaction does not involve Aniplex.

What does this mean for your products and services?

Funimation remains committed to making our physical and digital products as accessible to fans as possible and we have no plans to change pricing and placement of our physical or digital product. FunimationNow will remain the same price and will be available in all of its current territories.

What does this mean for your products and services?

Funimation remains committed to making our physical and digital products as accessible to fans as possible and we have no plans to change pricing and placement of our physical or digital product. FunimationNow will remain the same price and will be available in all of its current territories.

Will this delay the release of any content?

There will be no impact to our SimulDub, home video release or theatrical schedules.

Will this delay the release of any content?

There will be no impact to our SimulDub, home video release or theatrical schedules.

Will this affect the production or quality of dubs coming from Funimation?

Funimation will always strive to honor the intent of the Japanese creators in our productions. There will be no changes to our translation, script writing, voice actors or production staff. We will be keeping our production facilities in Texas so we can continue to bring SimulDubs to you within two weeks of the Japanese broadcast date.

*Great news, once again Funimation already hasa great system in place which should easily let them work as their own entity.

Does this mean Funimation will be buying more or less anime?

Funimation remains committed to bringing you the biggest and best English dubbed anime library, along with new seasons of SimulDubs within two weeks of their broadcast in Japan.

How does this affect my FunimationNow subscription?

The FunimationNow service remains the same – there will be no change in your subscription terms, pricing or content availability.

Does this mean Funimation content will be available on Crackle or Playstation Vue?

We have always tried to make our content accessible as widely as possible for our fans and will continue to do so. This does not change the FunimationNow service.

What does this mean for fans outside of the U.S.?

We are already delivering anime to fans in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand through FunimationNow. Service to these regions will not change because of this deal.

Only time call tell but so far it looks like we can only things to get better from Funimation with Sony Pictures Television now part of the picture.

