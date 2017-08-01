800 SHARES Share Tweet

Are you ready for more intergalactic adventures with your favorite Paladins and their Lions?

DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender Season 3 will debut on Netflix this Friday, August 4th with seven all-new episodes. In the wake of Zarkon’s defeat and Shiro’s disappearance, the paladins struggle to move forward with no one able to pilot the black lion or the ability to form Voltron. The team must quickly devise a plan as the ascension of Prince Lotor and his generals pulls the team into a perilous game of cat-and-mouse that tests their unity and abilities more than ever before. Here’s a brand new trailer from the third season as well as stills to share with your readers!

We have a new trailer and images to share below!

