Back in June, PM Studio and acttil released SUPERBEAT: XONiC for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Now the music rhythm game is heading to the Nintendo Switch this October. With over 65 tracks to choose from, it was also revealed that the game will also release seven new DLC tracks to download and Switch owners will be able to download all of the songs for free.

Here is the list of tracks coming via DLC:

1. Rackin Gravity by 7 Sequence

2. Neko-kun by Basiscape

3. Select, Start by Steven Silo

4. Donut Island by Steven Silo

5. Oh-Wei-Oh by Bentley Jones

6. STUTTA 2.0 by Bentley Jones

7. Talk 2 U by Bentley Jones

PlayStation and Xbox One owners will be able to download Rackin Gravity for free, however each individual song will retail for $1.99 each or bought in bundles featuring three tracks each for $4.99.

