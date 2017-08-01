652 SHARES Share Tweet

Sunny Southern California summers generally don’t bring thoughts of ghouls, goblins, ghosts and other unearthly entities. To satisfy our zombie like appetite for all things horror, the good folks at Midsummer Scream seek to satisfy one’s craving for things that go bump in the night.

Not only will you find monster make-up demonstrations, halloween props and live monsters lurking in the dark secluded corners of the Hall of Shadows but local theme parks provide a sneak peek at what’s in store for the upcoming Halloween season.

First up was the grandaddy of them all Knott’s Scary Farm hosted by Jeff Tucker Director of Entertainment at Knott’s Berry Farm. Jeff kicked off the event by welcoming to the stage Jon Cooke who designed the fan favorite Paranormal Inc. maze for Halloween Haunt just a few years ago. Jon presented fans with a look at the Trick or Treat maze which will undergo a “facelift” including more gore, a darker theme and no lights! Then how does one see inside the maze you ask? Guests will be handed flashlights as they enter the maze however, the flashlights will be remotely controlled by Knott’s staff as they embark on their journey through terror! Trick or Treat: Lights Out will be on our to do list this year!

Next on the stage for the Knott’s presentation was Cassandra Peterson (Elvira) who along with Jeff Tucker sadly announced this will be Elvira’s last perfromance at Knott’s Scary Farm. We were also treated to a video clip of Elvira’s perfomances over the last 30 years. Elvira has been a staple of Knott’s Scary Farm entertainement and has provided fans with many memorable experiences. We certainly hope this won’t be her last performance at the Charles M. Schulz Theatre. Tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm are on sale now! Click here for more information. See you in the fog…

Not to be outdone, Sunday was the day for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights panel hosted by John Murdy creative director/producer of Universal Studios Hollywood’s HHN and Chris Williams Art Director of HHN. The announcment for Universal’s Halloween event included an all new Ash vs Evil Dead maze for 2017 complete with a mini trailer, take a look below.

In addition to Ash vs Evil Dead at HHN, Murdy also announced The Shining maze coming for 2017! A trailer was also provided as well.

For more information and ticket info for Universal Studios HHN click right here.

