Anime streaming platform DAISUKI announced today that they will be ending their service on October 31, 2017 at 11AM Japan Standard Time. DAISUKI is currently among one of the leading worldwide anime streaming platforms. The service was established in April 2013 by Asatsu-DK and major animation studios: Toei Animation, Aniplex, Sunrise, TMS Entertainment, Nihon Ad Systems, and Dentsu. Managed by the Anime Consortium Japan Inc, DAISUKI has licenses and rights unique to its service, and offered a wide range of anime and programs for streaming.

New registration for DAISUKI premium membership was closed back on July 1, 2017, with the last billing date of June 30, 2017. Current premium members will still have access free of charge for the next 3 months until the site shuts down on October 31st.

[Schedule Leading Up to the Closure of DAISUKI]

(All times listed are in Japan Standard Time)

July 1, 2017 – 12:00 a.m. New registration for DAISUKI’s premium membership service was closed. August 31, 2017 – 11:00 a.m. Sale of rentable content will be stopped. September 29, 2017 – 4:00 p.m. DAISUKI NEXT will end all service. October 2, 2017 – 11:00 a.m. The DAISUKI app (iOS/Android) will no longer be available for download. October 31, 2017 – 11:00 a.m. All DAISUKI services (excluding free Dragon Ball Super simulcasting) will be terminated. December 15, 2017 – 6:00 p.m. All DAISUKI social networking service accounts (Twitter, Facebook) and customer support will be closed.

