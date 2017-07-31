750 SHARES Share Tweet

The Hyperdimension Neptunia series first arrived in North America in 2010 on the PlayStation 3. While the series has seen various releases and spin-offs it never loses its charm and silliness focusing on four goddesses that represent different game consoles; Neptune (Sega), Noir (PlayStation), Vert (Xbox) and Blanc (Nintendo). We had a chance to sit down and talk with Neptunia character designer Tsunako and Neptunia producer Mizuno about the series and the upcoming title Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online.

NTF: How have you kept the Hyperdimension Neptunia series fresh and interesting over the years?

Mizuno: It’s definitely difficult for us, but worked out at the end to keep the characters updated. There’s a lot of difficulties when coming up with a new game. There are things like what motifs fans would want or what sort of story system. It’s usually coming to some kind of idea that fans would like that’s the most difficult part.

Tsunako: What’s most difficult in terms of character design is what’s okay and not okay to change about a character. Usually the line there is difficult. Obviously, we don’t want to change the areas of a character that fans like the most. However, if we just draw the same character over and over again, people would get tired of it. It’s a balance between pushing out to try new things versus keeping those parts that fans like about a certain character.

NTF: You’ve been able to take the series into different genre’s over the years, are there any you would like to work on in the future?

Mizuno: Definitely there are some genres that we’re good at and some not so much. We’d like to come together and think about different genre ideas that would work well with Neptunia. Of course, it might be difficult to come up with these ideas, but if it’s working with a different company that’s also good at a genre or coming up with an idea with the staff, that’s worth it. Personally, I want to do something more related to a pixel art kind of a game. For 4 Goddesses Online, we used online as the motif, but it would be great to be actually to make an online game for Neptunia.

NTF: We’d love to see a retro style 8-bit or 16-bit game.

Mizuno and Tsunako laugh.

NTF: You’ve worked on a few titles with Tamsoft, who is best known for the Senran Kagura series. In Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed we saw the addition of exploding clothes for the characters, how was this brought up? Was it something Tamsoft pitched or Idea Factory wanted to be added?

Mizuno: Both [companies] came to a consensus together on Neptunia U.

NTF: And Tsunako, was it challenging to draw girls in their underwear after losing their clothes?

Tsunako: When we first started the Neptunia series, we decided guys would be our audience. It is difficult but it’s also kind of studying up on what guys may like. We looked up things what they may like such as how should we draw this to their liking. It’s not so much at whether it’s good or bad, it’s just studying up on drawing it.

NTF: What we really like about the series is the guest characters. I am a huge fan of both Falcom-chan and Gust. What are some of your favorite guest characters that you’ve brought to the series? Tsunako, Which ones did you like drawing?

Mizuno and Tsunako: (laughing) We’re finding it difficult to choose personally.

Mizuno: It’s a very recent one. In VII, there are three guest characters: God Eater, Million Arthur, and Nitroplus. Out of those three, I have the most memories with God Eater because I spoke a lot to the person in charge in the other company back and forth about the characters. So, I have a lot of good memories about this character.

Tsunako: Because they were my very first guest characters we had, I’m a fan of Gust and Nippon Nichi/Nisa. I’m also a fan of those companies. So there’s that too.

NTF: Tsunako-san, You’ve worked on titles such as Date A Live and Fairy Fencer F. For the latter, you worked with Yoshitaka Amano. How was it working with him who was doing your concept art? How was it working on a completely different title?

Tsunako: I never actually met him personally. Rather we got his artwork at the company and at the time I was able to see the work that he did for Fairy Fencer F, which was really cool.

NTF: Was the artwork based off what Amano drew or what the company drew and he just drew from that?

Tsunako: He didn’t design any of the characters but he did design one of the bosses or gods you fight at the end. The company used that as a base in order to create the world or setting. In turn, this influenced the character design including Tiara as she’s connected to the vile god.

NTF: What was something you wanted to implement into 4 Goddesses to make it different from the previous titles?

Tsunako: 4 Goddesses Online was a name that came up since the beginning. Though, when it was brought up, it wasn’t actually very clear. There wasn’t much detail about what kind of game it was. However, when MK2 came out, there was a base logo that appeared within the game. From there, it looked very fantasy-esque and when Idea Factory decided to make this game, it was based on fantasy online games you could play in Japan and such.

NTF: What was challenging in terms of character design for it?

Tsunako: The usual motif for character design in Neptunia is science fiction, but since it’s changing to fantasy now, all clothing are fantasy-based. Although that was difficult, it was also a lot of fun because of the change in coming up with how each costume would individually fit the characters.

NTF: What are some games that both of you played growing up that stuck with you until now?

Mizuno: Final Fantasy VI was the game that made me want to work with games.

Tsunako: When I was very little, the one game that was stuck in my mind was the very first Super Mario. I could never clear it and it was very difficult, so it stuck with me a lot. I also played a lot of the original Kirby. When I was young, it was a lot of Nintendo games. Ever since I ran into Puyo Puyo, all I ever played from then was Compile Heart games. Even then, I played a lot of different games. Ever since the PlayStation, I played a lot of the Atelier series from Gust.

NTF: This will be the seventh year now since the Hyperdimension Neptunia series was released in the US. What are you hoping to see in the future from the series?

Mizuno: It would be great if a new console would come out soon. Without a new console, we can’t come up with a new character. Whenever a new game console would come out, there might be a new character for the series. Also, Neptune and Neptunia, in general, has a mysterious charm to it where it can fit into any genre and any story. More than looking for any particular direction, we’ve looked towards what would be interesting and what’s going on that fans would want.

Tsunako: The Neptunia series is based on the game industry at large and at this point, there’s so much going on in the game industry that the staff can’t even keep up with it. It just feels Neptune herself is jumping wherever she pleases. From here on out, we would like to make her cuter. Making her cuter and funnier is just the general direction we would like to keep going.

NTF: Earlier we heard that Tsunako’s favorite character is Neptune. How about Mizuno’s?

Mizuno: It’s difficult (everyone laughs) My feelings do change over time but Neptune is the main character so it definitely ends up being her.

NTF: We just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done. The Neptunia games are amazing. Is there anything you would like to say to our fans?

Mizuno: Thank you! I’d like to ask what the fans like the most about the Neptunia series?

NTF: The charm, silliness, wittiness, action, and the characters. All those really bring out what makes the series great. Also the character designs and world.

Mizuno: Thank you again! These questions usually come to Tsunako-san and the other staff, but we never seem to run out of ideas with coming up with different genres for Neptunia. Just recently there was an idea for a historical setting. Even though development is difficult, it’s always a lot of fun.

Tsunako: When I’m usually sitting at my desk and drawing these characters, I don’t usually see the people looking at them. I know people must be looking at my art because we’re selling games. However, coming to America seeing fans and seeing the series come over here with such a fan base is almost like a new world. I’m very thankful for that.

