Every year, Hasbro holds a special event for the press before San Diego Comic-Con. Here those invited get a chance to talk to Hasbro team members, see some Hasbro’s upcoming and current release, while also getting a better look at the San Diego Comic-Con exclusives.

Here is a quick look at the event:

In the video, you see various items from the Beyblades, Star Wars, Transformers, Magic the Gathering, Marvel Legends and My Little Pony lines. While I got some time to play with the figures and talk with some of the development team, one item in particular really caught my attention, you may want to head to the 30 second mark in the video.

Say hello to Dropmix, a party game that lets you combine sounds and music to create unique and crazy remixes of popular songs from various genres. Developed by Harmonix, best known for titles including Guitar Hero, Dance Central and Rock Band you can play head to head against friends in Clash or work together to get a high score.

It’s extremely fun and easy to play. In Party Mode, you and your friends are given different tasks you need to follow as quickly as possible, the faster you are the more points you score.What’s unique about the game is you use different cards. Each card is unique featuring a different song from five different music genres: Pop, Country, Hip-Hop, Rock, and Electronic. Not only that each card has a color to it as well as other things you will need to use.

You never know what you will come up with, each stage will always be different since you may be mixing Evanescence’s Bring Me to Life with Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe, before laying down Afrojack in any of the two, the combinations are wild and endless.

It’s a game I can see becoming popular with friends who want something fun to do together, it’s rather simple to setup too. To play all you need is a compatible Android or iOS device to use along with the gaming system which will be out this September for $99. It comes with 60 different song cards to start with and you can buy more packs later if you want to add more songs.

It’s like you and your friends are the DJ’s and you never know what you are going to get.

You can find more information on the game on Hasbro’s Dropmix page.

