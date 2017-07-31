450 SHARES Share Tweet

A decade or so ago, I found myself collecting Square Enix’s Play Arts figure line featuring series like Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. Eventually, the series would evolve into the Play Arts Kai line which saw releases from various video game series including DC, Marvel, Halo, Devil May Cry and Metal Gear Solid. While I was impressed by a lot of the changes made, this also meant the prices on these figures raised exponentially with prices up to $120.

This meant I had to be more selective in the figures I want to purchase. Luckily Square Enix recently released the Bring Arts line, which are smaller 6″ figures with all the articulation you would expect from the Play Arts Kai line at a much better price point (around $70). The first release, Kingdom Hearts III Sora.

The game isn’t out for another year or two, but hey, the Play Arts Kai line already has a Sora as well.

At the Square Enix booth, there were two figures that really caught my attention. The first one was a new piece from NieR Automata featuring 2B and a robot.

The other figure, while still only a concept is something I’ve been wanting for almost two decades now and it may finally become a reality.

You may not be familiar with Xenogears, it was an RPG released in 1998 (same year as Parastive Eve and Final Fantasy VIII) which saw two different battles styles including one with giant mechs. What you see in the photo above is a concept design of Fei’s Gear Weltall. I honestly hope this does get released, I’d gladly buy it and hope that it does well enough that we will see more Gears and even characters released.

On an interesting note, the game was created by Tetsuya Takahashi who would go on to create the company Monolith Soft. Monolith Soft would make go on to make the Xenosaga Trilogy which is the spiritual successor to Xenogears, the company would then be bought by Nintendo and work on the Xenoblade series.

Another interesting piece is Play Arts Kai Joker, designed by Tetsuya Nomura that was on display. Nomura released his take on Batman two years ago, while the figure looks like an evil version of Cloud of sorts, it’s the additional head pieces that caught my attention including the piece in the middle that has a Final Fantasy VI Kefka feel to it.

Take my money Square!

450 SHARES Share Tweet