Sony Pictures Television Networks is currently in the process of acquiring one of the leading US anime distributors, Funimation. Funimation titles include Dragonball, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Fairy Tail, Attack on Titan, Yuri on Ice, and many more. Funimation also holds a partnership agreement with Crunchyroll.

The agreement values Funimation at approximately $150 million USD where Sony will be purchasing 95% of Funimation stock, and is awaiting regulatory approvals before it can close. Current Funimation CEO Gen Fukunaga will stay as CEO, and has stated “With Funimation’s long-established leadership position in anime and Sony’s direct access to the creative pipeline in Japan, it will be a great partnership to take Funimation to the next level.”

This deal would greatly expand Sony’s present involvement in the anime industry; Sony currently owns Aniplex, another major player in US distribution of anime. Aniplex titles include Fullmetal Alchemist, Rurouni Kenshin, Blue Exorcist, Fate/Stay Night, Black Butler, Sword Art Online, Your Lie in April, etc.

Sony’s worldwide network reaches across the globe on multiple platforms and channels, including Japanese anime satellite network Animax, Kids Station, and more.

President Andy Kaplan of worldwide networks at Sony has stated, “Around the world, Sony’s networks have been major players in the anime space for nearly two decades, and in more recent years we have rapidly increased our networks’ over-the-top and digital offerings to consumers. With the acquisition of Funimation, the combined IP of Animax, Kids Station and Funimation allows us to deliver the best anime to fans across all screens and platforms.”

