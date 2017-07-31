500 SHARES Share Tweet

As a fan of the Street Fighter series, I’ve been collecting the various statues in the Kotobukiya Bishoujo line. Currently, Koto has released Chun-Li, Cammy, Sakura, Ibuki, Juri, Poison and Rainbow Mika and while the company still has more female characters to release, its next two pieces will be alternate versions of already existing pieces.

Revealed back in April, here we have Chun-Li in her battle outfit from Street Fighter V. While I love the original release, it’s easy to say I love the detail and look of this piece which is also designed by Shunya Yamashita. Just look at those thighs, the detail on them is crazy and overall the figure looks amazing with the flowing hair and ready to kick butt pose. This version of Chun-Li is set to release in February 2018.

Next up is Cammy in her Street Fighter Alpha costume. Also scheduled for a 2018 release, it’s nice to see various outfits rather than alternate color swaps.

Now to patiently wait for my Karin, Dark Sakura, C. Viper and Makoto Bishoujo statues.

