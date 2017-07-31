715 SHARES Share Tweet

Words can describe how excited I am for the new DuckTales reboot coming later this year. While it’s not exactly the series many grew up watching, it’s definitely something that still keeps the spirit of the original 1990’s series with some welcome changes.

Since D23, Disney has been giving us more and more of a look at what we can expect from the series including the cast of characters. David Tennant is a very welcome addition as the voice of Scrooge McDuck who now goes adventuring with his nephew Donald Duck and three grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Now Disney does something even cooler, it’s uploaded a clip which sees Scrooge, Webby, and the boys after acquiring the Lost Key of Tralla La. After escaping they find themselves being pursued by Scrooge’s long time nemesis Flintheart Glomgold except the whole adventure can be enjoyed from any and every angle in this 360° adventure.

It’s fun to watch it two or three times from different angles, especially diving into the money bin!

