Back in September, Japan released a special 30-minute Persona 5 anime episode known as Persona 5 The Animation The Day Breakers. Developed by A-1 Pictures who also worked on Persona: Trinity Soul, Persona 4: The Golden Animation and the Persona 3 movies, the special also aired in North America just before the release of the game.

Now Atlus has confirmed that the series will indeed by getting an anime series next year simply known as Persona 5 the Animation. Atlus has posted a short teaser trailer (which has been getting pulled off of Youtube as of this writing) which reveals some of the series animation style. While there is little information on the series right now, we can expect Aniplex of America to release the series in North America seeing how popular the video game is which has sold more than 1.8 million copies worldwide since launch.

Now to wait and see if an English version of Persona 5 the Animation will be releasing alongside the Japanese release or afterward.

