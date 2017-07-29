555 SHARES Share Tweet

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con had plenty of surprises in store from various companies showing off their upcoming releases of collectibles. While I spent all four days exploring the exhibit hall to see what really caught my attention one booth dominated above the rest revealing a line up of various video game figures.

You may be familiar with Bluefin, last year the company split into two booths selling various exclusives at each one. This year was no different, with one selling Tamashii Nation items including the S.H. Figuarts Kaioken Goku but it was the companies second booth that really caught my attention.

Visiting the Bluefin booth had a large section dedicated to Storm Collectibles. In the past two months, you may have seen the Street Fighter V Ryu and M.Bison 1:12 Storm Collectible Figures in stores. In terms of figures, Storm has become my favorite pieces because of the detail, articulation, and design which is amusing because the S.H. Figuarts figures came out at the exact same time. While I’ve purchased both as a Street Fighter fan, I can say Storm is a lot better to me at least. The other thing about Storm though is that they don’t make just one version of the figure, they make variants, which currently include two different versions of Ryu (White Karate gi and Blue Karate gi), M. Bison (Red Uniform and Green Uniform TRU exclusive) and Ken (Red Karate gi and Blue Karate gi TRU Exclusive).

Not just that but It also seems a third color variant will be released. While I enjoy the different color variants, three might be a bit too much of the same character, for my wallet at least.

Storm Collectibles also revealed three more characters set to release in the upcoming months, Zangief, Chun-Li and Mufasa….I mean Akuma. Of course, with three different color variants.

It’s not only Street Fighter Storm Collectibles will be releasing, just a few days ago Storm released Scorpion and Sub Zero from Mortal Kombat while showing off upcoming releasing including Reptile, Shao Kahn, Cyrax, Lio Kang, Katana, Baraka and Liu Kang’s Dragon Fatality.

Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat are a great start, Bluefin was also selling two Storm Collectibles San Diego Comic-Con exclusive figures at the convention too, Hot Ryu and Noob Saibot. I’d be happy with just those two lines right now, but nope Storm still has more in store. Just before Comic-Con, it was revealed that Storm will be adding the King of Fighters ’98 to their lineup and at Comic-Con we saw one more popular video game franchise getting a Storm Collectible figure…..Tekken 7.

It’s no small task to be working with Capcom, SNK, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and Bandai Namco Entertainment to release a line of figures. Storm Collectibles has already proven themselves with their current releases and conceptual designs shown at SDCC and I honestly can’t wait to see what’s next from them. Who knows what other releases we will see from them.

