For a Trading Card Game to stay relevant and grow, a few things are needed. New mechanics to keep the series fresh, new cards to keep decks fresh and more importantly the company working with the community to keep the series fun and interesting with tournaments and events.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has been evolved with new mechanics including Synchro Summons, XYZ Summons, Pendulum Summoning and now Link Summoning. While not every player may be a fan of all the changes that happen, it does keep players on their toes including pros. Like any card game, keeping up with new decks and spending money on packs is important to stay on top while trying out new builds.

At San Diego Comic-Con, we visited the Konami booth to see what the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card game has in store for the rest of 2017. Here is a look at the upcoming releases, what type of cards you can expect in upcoming sets and more.

