If you were like me, you breathed a sigh of relief this past Friday when Walmart posted pre-orders on the Super Nintendo Classic Edition. I was at San Diego Comic-Con but when a friend of mine informed me the moment it went up, I quickly grabbed my phone and placed my order for one knowing that if I missed out now, my chances of getting one later could be even harder. I quickly logged in and placed my order for one and got my confirmation, I smiled knowing that was one thing I wouldn’t have to worry about anymore or at least that is what I thought.

A few days later, different people in Facebook groups I belong to started getting cancellation emails, some admitted to ordering a few so many thought Walmart was canceling those who pre-ordered multiple to the same address. Many people were happy because this means there would be a better chance for people to manage to secure one since getting an NES Classic was nearly impossible with people buying as many as they could to resell, well today Walmart canceled every single pre-order claiming it was a ‘glitch.’

“Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date,” in the email from Walmart, officially canceling pre-orders on the SNES Classic. “We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order. We know that this is incredibly disappointing to you, and we’re truly sorry for this mistake.”

You can imagine there are a lot of angry people, Walmart took almost five days to cancel a lot of pre-orders. I can only feel sorry for the number of complaints the Customer Service team will be getting from irate people who just wanted their system. The SNES Classic Edition is set to release on September 19th, hopefully, things go much smoothly moving forward.

