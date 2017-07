505 SHARES Share Tweet

SUPERGIRL SEASON 3 News!

It was an emotional time for the CW’s Supergirl in season 2. Between love problems, battles with villains, alien invasions, and more it’s understandable that the young hero is having some identity problems but how will the “Girl of Steel” deal with them in the next season?

Check out the video below as Melissa Benoist explains what mindset Kara Danvers will be in the beginning of season 3.

