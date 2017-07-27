563 SHARES Share Tweet

THE GIFTED Exclusive Interview!

Fox’s The Gifted takes place in a world where mutated humans (X-Men) are treated with distrust and fear. Meanwhile, an institute for mutants battles to achieve peaceful co-existence with humanity. Can they succeed?

One of the great things over at this year’s Comic-Con was the chance to interview the cast of The Gifted, a TV show many are looking forward to since the X-Man has a massive fan base. In an exclusive interview with Natalie Alyn Lind (Below), who plays Lauren Strucker, the actress shared a bit about the show’s plot and her character.

Watch the video interview below!

563 SHARES Share Tweet