It was previously reported that Marvel has some big plans for 20 different comic books starting next month. To promote the upcoming Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite comics including Marvel comic books including The Amazing Spider-Man #31, Black Panther #17, Venom #153 will see the release of special variant covers featuring Capcom characters.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed some of these covers which show Capcom characters including Mega Man X, Zero, and Chris Redfield to name a few facing off against various Marvel characters. For fans of the Marvel vs Capcom series, this is a nice collection to grab before they are all gone.

Here is a full list of the comics to keep an eye out for:

1. ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7
2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31
3. AVENGERS #10
4. BLACK PANTHER #17
5. CHAMPIONS #11
6. DEFENDERS #4
7. DOCTOR STRANGE #24
8. GENERATIONS: BANNER HULK & THE TOTALLY AWESOME HULK #1
9. GENERATIONS: THE UNWORTHY THOR & THE MIGHTY THOR #1
10. HAWKEYE #9
11. I AM GROOT #4
12. INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10
13. MIGHTY THOR #22
14. ROCKET #4
15. SECRET EMPIRE #8
16. SPIDER-MAN #19
17. SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #20
18. THANOS #10
19. THE MIGHTY CAPTAIN MARVEL #8
20. VENOM #153

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite will release on September 19th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.