It was previously reported that Marvel has some big plans for 20 different comic books starting next month. To promote the upcoming Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite comics including Marvel comic books including The Amazing Spider-Man #31, Black Panther #17, Venom #153 will see the release of special variant covers featuring Capcom characters.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed some of these covers which show Capcom characters including Mega Man X, Zero, and Chris Redfield to name a few facing off against various Marvel characters. For fans of the Marvel vs Capcom series, this is a nice collection to grab before they are all gone.

Here is a full list of the comics to keep an eye out for:

1. ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

3. AVENGERS #10

4. BLACK PANTHER #17

5. CHAMPIONS #11

6. DEFENDERS #4

7. DOCTOR STRANGE #24

8. GENERATIONS: BANNER HULK & THE TOTALLY AWESOME HULK #1

9. GENERATIONS: THE UNWORTHY THOR & THE MIGHTY THOR #1

10. HAWKEYE #9

11. I AM GROOT #4

12. INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10

13. MIGHTY THOR #22

14. ROCKET #4

15. SECRET EMPIRE #8

16. SPIDER-MAN #19

17. SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #20

18. THANOS #10

19. THE MIGHTY CAPTAIN MARVEL #8

20. VENOM #153

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite will release on September 19th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

