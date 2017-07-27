TweetEmail It was previously reported that Marvel has some big plans for 20 different comic books starting next month. To promote the upcoming Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite comics including Marvel comic books including The Amazing Spider-Man #31, Black Panther #17, Venom #153 will see the release of special variant covers featuring Capcom characters. At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed some of these covers which show Capcom characters including Mega Man X, Zero, and Chris Redfield to name a few facing off against various Marvel characters. For fans of the Marvel vs Capcom series, this is a nice collection to grab before they are all gone. Here is a full list of the comics to keep an eye out for: 1. ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 3. AVENGERS #10 4. BLACK PANTHER #17 5. CHAMPIONS #11 6. DEFENDERS #4 7. DOCTOR STRANGE #24 8. GENERATIONS: BANNER HULK & THE TOTALLY AWESOME HULK #1 9. GENERATIONS: THE UNWORTHY THOR & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 10. HAWKEYE #9 11. I AM GROOT #4 12. INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 13. MIGHTY THOR #22 14. ROCKET #4 15. SECRET EMPIRE #8 16. SPIDER-MAN #19 17. SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #20 18. THANOS #10 19. THE MIGHTY CAPTAIN MARVEL #8 20. VENOM #153 Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite will release on September 19th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.