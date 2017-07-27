403 SHARES Share Tweet

At a press conference after the events of Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con presentation, one of the directors of the upcoming hero spectacle film Avengers: Infinity War, Joe Russo, was interview and asked a few questions about the film.

Out of all the questions, when asked whether the female hero, Captain Marvel, would be in the film the answer was clear.

“She’s not in Avengers 3.” – Russo said

He did not rule out the possibility of her being in Avengers 4, which would be a follow up film to the events of the 3rd film but she will definitely not be in an Avengers movie before starring in her own solo film first.

Important Dates

Avengers: Infinity War

May 4, 2017.

Captain Marvel

March 8, 2019

Source: comicbook

