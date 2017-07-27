308 SHARES Share Tweet

Avengers 4 to Start filming Very Soon!

We say Avengers 4 because as you remember, Marvel decided to change the title of the movie, to an unknown name a few months ago. The movie was previously titled Avengers Infinity War Part 2 before changing to an unknown title.

At San Diego Comic Con, Joe Russo, one of the directors of the film confirmed that filming for the untitled Avengers movie would begin in about 2 weeks. This is a clear sign that the film is separate to the events that will occur in Infinity War. But what will happen in Avengers 4? Is the title of the film key to knowing what will happen?

Here’s Russo’s quote:

“It’s crazy man, we just wrapped the first movie a week ago and I start shooting the second one in two weeks. It’s a crazy schedule”

Avengers: Infinity War will be in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Source: comicbook

308 SHARES Share Tweet