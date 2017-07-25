400 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: Watch The MY FRIEND DAHMER Trailer

Yes, you read right! Not only did they release the trailer and poster for My Friend Dahmer at San Diego Comic-con, they also premiered the film there as well! Not something you would even consider at Comic-con but definitely a change from the norm.

My Friend Dahmer is based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Derf Backderf.

Press Release:

Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys in the Midwest United States between 1978 and 1991 before being captured and incarcerated. He would become one of America’s most infamous serial killers. This is the story before that story…

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Jeff Dahmer (Disney Channel’s Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser, “Mad Men”), and copes with his unstable mother (Anne Heche) and well-intentioned father (Dallas Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff, Nickelodeon’s “The Naked Brothers Band”). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.

Directed By: Marc Meyers

Written By: Derf Backderf & Marc Meyers

Starring: Anne Heche (Joyce Dahmer), Vincent Kartheiser (Dr. Mathews), Alex Wolff (Derf), Ross Lynch (Jeffrey Dahmer), Dallas Roberts (Lionel Dahmer), Miles Robbins (Lloyd Figg), Cameron McKendry (Moose), Tommy Nelson (Neil), and more.

Unfortunately, no release date for My Friend Dahmer is available at this time.