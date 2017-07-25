407 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Teaser Trailer Released

The teaser trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising was released at San Diego Comic-Con. The film is directed by Steven DeKnight ( Producer: Spartacus, Smallville, & Daredevil) and is set to release in theaters February 23, 2018.

Pacific Rim Uprising stars John Boyega, Charlie Day, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Jing Tian, Levi Meaden, Adria Arjona, and more.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Synopsis

It’s been ten years since The Battle of the Breach and the oceans are still, but restless. Vindicated by the victory at the Breach, the Jaeger program has evolved into the most powerful global defense force in human history. The PPDC now calls upon the best and brightest to rise up and become the next generation of heroes.

407 SHARES Share Tweet