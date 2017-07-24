SLITHER Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Review

TweetEmailSLITHER Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Review The Movie Synopsis Prepare yourself for this terrifying, twisted, and chilling film. From the co-writer and director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes the deliciously demented story of an unnamed evil wreaking havoc on a small town. Intent on devouring all life on Earth, this dark and slimy entity is infecting anyone in its path. Now it’s up to the local sheriff, Bill Pardy (Nathan Fillion) and his team to stop the spread of rampant devastation- and shocking mutilation-before it’s too late. This outrageously funny horror film also stars Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Banks, and Gregg Henry. Directed By: James Gunn Written By: James Gunn Starring: Don Thompson (Wally), Nathan Fillion (Bill Pardy), Gregg Henry (Jack MacReady), Xantha Radley (Uptight Mom), Elizabeth Banks (Starla Grant), Tania Saulnier (Kylie Strutemyer), Dustin Milligan (Drawing Boy), Michael Rooker (Grant Grant), and more. Genre: Comedy, Horror, & Sci-Fi Rating: R Runtime: 1 hr 35 minutes Blu-ray Details Audio English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit) Video Codec: MPEG-4 AVC (28.00 Mbps) Resolution: 1080p Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1 Subtitles: English SDH Special Features New audio commentary with writer/director James Gunn and cast members New interview with James Gunn and actor Gregg Henry Audio Commentary with James Gunn and actor Nathan Fillion Deleted Scenes Extended Scenes “Bringing Slither’s Creatures to Life” Slithery set tour with Nathan Fillion The making of: “The sick minds and slimy days of Slither” Lloyd Kaufman’s Video Diary Gag Reel and more My Thoughts I give the Slither Collector’s Edition Blu-ray a B. I don’t think I actually ever watched this film back in 2006 and this was before I was even aware of who James Gunn was. I probably thought it was just another cheesy horror film. But I was completely wrong. A perfect example of don’t judge a book by its cover. The film is full of well-known faces and James Gunn even has a cameo in it. Trust me, you definitely have to put this on your “must watch” list. There are many things I loved about this film. The transformation of Michael Rooker (who plays Grant Grant) through the stages of “infection” from the slugs was amazing. A little bit comical but it reminded me of the old school animatronic days and not CGI effects. Elizabeth Banks (who plays Starla Grant) is stunning in this film. I loved her character’s sweet and down-to-earth charm. She seemed like the beacon of life among the darkness. She lit up the room in every scene she was in. Definitely a few laughs throughout the film. I especially loved the gag reel (you’ll find it in the special features). I couldn’t stop laughing. Catch Slither Collector’s Edition out on Blu-ray July 25, 2017!