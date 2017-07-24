266 SHARES Share Tweet

SLITHER Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Prepare yourself for this terrifying, twisted, and chilling film. From the co-writer and director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes the deliciously demented story of an unnamed evil wreaking havoc on a small town. Intent on devouring all life on Earth, this dark and slimy entity is infecting anyone in its path. Now it’s up to the local sheriff, Bill Pardy (Nathan Fillion) and his team to stop the spread of rampant devastation- and shocking mutilation-before it’s too late. This outrageously funny horror film also stars Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Banks, and Gregg Henry.

Directed By: James Gunn

Written By: James Gunn

Starring: Don Thompson (Wally), Nathan Fillion (Bill Pardy), Gregg Henry (Jack MacReady), Xantha Radley (Uptight Mom), Elizabeth Banks (Starla Grant), Tania Saulnier (Kylie Strutemyer), Dustin Milligan (Drawing Boy), Michael Rooker (Grant Grant), and more.

Genre: Comedy, Horror, & Sci-Fi

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hr 35 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC (28.00 Mbps)

Resolution: 1080p

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Subtitles: English SDH

Special Features

New audio commentary with writer/director James Gunn and cast members

New interview with James Gunn and actor Gregg Henry

Audio Commentary with James Gunn and actor Nathan Fillion

Deleted Scenes

Extended Scenes

“Bringing Slither’s Creatures to Life”

Slithery set tour with Nathan Fillion

The making of: “The sick minds and slimy days of Slither”

Lloyd Kaufman’s Video Diary

Gag Reel

and more

My Thoughts

I give the Slither Collector’s Edition Blu-ray a B.

I don’t think I actually ever watched this film back in 2006 and this was before I was even aware of who James Gunn was. I probably thought it was just another cheesy horror film. But I was completely wrong. A perfect example of don’t judge a book by its cover. The film is full of well-known faces and James Gunn even has a cameo in it. Trust me, you definitely have to put this on your “must watch” list.

There are many things I loved about this film. The transformation of Michael Rooker (who plays Grant Grant) through the stages of “infection” from the slugs was amazing. A little bit comical but it reminded me of the old school animatronic days and not CGI effects. Elizabeth Banks (who plays Starla Grant) is stunning in this film. I loved her character’s sweet and down-to-earth charm. She seemed like the beacon of life among the darkness. She lit up the room in every scene she was in. Definitely a few laughs throughout the film. I especially loved the gag reel (you’ll find it in the special features). I couldn’t stop laughing.

Catch Slither Collector’s Edition out on Blu-ray July 25, 2017!