403 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: THE FLASH Season 4 Trailer Unveiled

At the end of season 3, fans were left wondering if the fastest man alive would ever return and if Team Flash would be able to cope without Barry. The CW finally unveiled the trailer for the upcoming 4th season and try not to shed a tear.

Check out the trailer below:

It has also been confirmed that season 4 will bring a few new faces. Neil Sandilands will play The Thinker, Danny Trejo as Breacher- Father to Gypsy (played by Jessica Camacho) and feared bounty hunter from Earth 19, and Kim Engelbrecht as The Mechanic- right-hand women of The Thinker.

Synopsis

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. But when Barry used his extraordinary abilities to travel back in time and save his mother’s life, he inadvertently created an alternate timeline known as Flashpoint; a phenomenon that gave birth to the villainous speed god known as Savitar, and changed the lives of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Wally West (Keiyan Lonsdale) forever. With the help of his adoptive father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), his lifelong best friend and love interest Iris West (Candice Patton), and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs — Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), C.S.I Julian Albert (Tom Felton), and an Earth-19 novelist named H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) — Barry continues to protect the people of Central City from the meta-humans that threaten it.

The Flash: Season 4 is set to premiere October 10th on the CW.