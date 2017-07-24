550 SHARES Share Tweet

A new trailer for Marvel Studios’ THOR: RAGNAROK debuted inside Hall H over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 together with a colorful new poster for the film.

You can check them out below!

Marvel Studios’ THOR: RAGNAROK will be in theaters on November 3, 2017!

THOR: RAGNAROK

MARVEL STUDIOS

Genre: Action-Adventure

Rating: TBD

U.S. Release date: November 3, 2017

Running Time: TBD

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins

Director: Taika Waititi

Producer: Kevin Feige

Executive Producers: Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel, Stan Lee

Story by: Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Eric Pearson (credit not final)

Screenplay by: Eric Pearson (credit not final)

SYNOPSIS:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk! “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.

ONE-LINER:

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Asgard is threatened but Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his hammer and to escape and save his home world he must fight his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

OFFICIAL BOILERPLATE:

“Thor: Ragnarok” is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The story is by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Eric Pearson, and the screenplay is by Eric Pearson. Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok” thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017.