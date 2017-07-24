352 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: GOTHAM Season 4 Trailer Released

After the Season 3 finale of Gotham, I could not wait to see what was in store for Season 4. Well, the wait is over! The trailer for the 4th season of the series was released at San Diego Comic-Con.

It was also announced that we will see a new character in Season 4, Sofia Falcone (played by Crystal Reed- Teen Wolf)- Daughter of Don Falcone. A strong, intelligent, and calculating women who has run the Falcone operation in the south for over 10 years. She’s making a return to Gotham to help Gordon take down Penguin.

Check out the Gotham Sizzle Reel (Season 4 start at 4:21) below:

Gotham: Season 4 moves to a new night, Thursdays and is set to premiere September 28th.