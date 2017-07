500 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Season 3 Trailer Released

The trailer for the 3rd season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was released during San Diego Comic-Con. Neal McDonough is returning as a series regular as Damien Dahrk, Arthur Darvil (who plays Rip Hunter) and Wentworth Miller (who plays Captian Cold) will be returning as well.

Check out the action-packed trailer below:

Legends of Tomorrow: Season 3 is set to premiere October 10th (right after The Flash).