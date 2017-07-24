402 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: ARROW Season 6 Trailer Revealed

I don’t know about you but, the season 5 finale of Arrow left me hanging with its explosive ending and wondering if Team Arrow would make it out alive. We finally have a glimpse as the CW has released the trailer for the 6th season of the series at San Diego Comic-Con.

They (CW) also announced that our beloved character, Anatoly Knyazev (played by David Nykl)- Oliver Queen’s mentor, friend, and adversary will be returning as well as a new face, Michael Emerson (Lost). The details of Emerson’s character has not been released at this time.

Check out the trailer below:

Arrow is moving to a new night, Thursdays and is set to premiere October 12th on the CW.