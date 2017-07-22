259 SHARES Share Tweet

New JUSTICE LEAGUE Poster Released

Warner Bros has released a new poster for their upcoming film, Justice League via their twitter today.

Check out the new poster below:

Synopsis

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Connie Nielsen (Queen Hippolyta), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Amber Heard (Mera), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon) and more.

The film is set to release in theaters November 17, 2017.