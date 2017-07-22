506 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: Watch the CALL OF DUTY: WW2 ZOMBIES Trailer

Call of Duty: WW2 will definitely have zombies. Activision officially made the announcement during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Activision says that Nazi Zombies “transports players into a labyrinth of chilling occult Nazi zombies experiments, and monstrous creations set mythically in World War II. The story unfolds as an international team peels back the vile layers of a malevolent plot masterminded by the Axis powers to harness unimaginable occult forces and create an invincible undead army.”

Check out the trailer below:

Call of Duty: World War II is set to release November 3rd on PS3, X-Box One, and PC.