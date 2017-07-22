409 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: STRANGER THINGS Season 2 Trailer Released

Netflix unveiled the trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis (Source: Entertainment Weekly)

Stranger Things season 2 begins nearly a year after the first installment, on Halloween in Hawkins, Indiana. Will (Noah Schnapp) has rejoined his pals after being rescued from Things’ alternate dimension, the Upside Down. But all is not well with young Mr. Byers, as evidenced by the slug he coughed up in season 1’s final moments. “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not,” says co-creator Matt Duffer. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

The series stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink, and Winona Ryder.

Stranger Things 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 27th.