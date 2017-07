307 SHARES Share Tweet

At the Marvel`s San Diego Comic Con Panel, a new trailer for Netflix`s The Defenders was released and it is nothing short of epic. See for yourself.

We get a taste of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Danny Rand (No Iron Fist Suit……… Yet!) and Electra! We get a look at the action that’s going to go down as well as the protagonist for the upcoming series.

How will The Defenders defeat their first big test?

Find out on August 18, when the series releases on Netflix.

Source: Facebook