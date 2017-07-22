509 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: Check Out the New Extended Justice League Trailer

Warner Bros. unveiled the new extended trailer for their upcoming film, Justice League during their panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

Synopsis

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Check out the extended trailer below:

Justice League is set to release in theaters, November 17th.