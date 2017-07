256 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: SPAWN Movie Announced

Todd McFarlane announced today, that he is directing and writing a Spawn Movie via Facebook Live on the IMDB Boat here at San Diego Comic-Con. Blumhouse Productions and Jason Blum is set to produce and develop the film. This will mark the first time that Todd McFarlane will be in the directing chair.

Check out the official announcement below: