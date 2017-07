469 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: FRIDAY Night George A. Romero Tribute Party

Our friends at Mad Monster are having a Tribute Party in honor of George A. Romero. Romero, best known for directing and writing Night of the Living Dead, passed away at the age of 77 on July 16th.

Check out the Event flyer below:

WHERE:

Pushkin Russian Restaurant & Bar

750 6th Ave, San Diego, California 92101

WHEN: Starts at 9 PM Click Here for more info.