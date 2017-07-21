502 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT Teaser Trailer Released

Yesterday, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the title for Season 7 of American Horror Story as Cult during an event at San Diego Comic-con. Today, an official teaser trailer has been released.

Here is what we know so far about Season 7:

Evan Peters will have a heavy presence this season

Evan Peters’ character name is Kai

Sarah Paulson plays Ally

Season 7 will be 11 episodes

Location: Michigan

Check out the teaser trailer below:

American Horror Story: Cult is set to premiere Oct 5th on FX.