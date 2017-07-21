web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

Comic-Con 2017: AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT Teaser Trailer Released

American Horror Story: Cult

Yesterday, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the title for Season 7 of American Horror Story as Cult during an event at San Diego Comic-con.  Today, an official teaser trailer has been released.  

Here is what we know so far about Season 7:

  •  Evan Peters will have a heavy presence this season
  • Evan Peters’ character name is Kai
  • Sarah Paulson plays Ally
  • Season 7 will be 11 episodes
  • Location: Michigan

Check out the teaser trailer below:

American Horror Story: Cult is set to premiere Oct 5th on FX.

 