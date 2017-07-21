Comic-Con 2017: AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT Teaser Trailer Released Yesterday, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the title for Season 7 of American Horror Story as Cult during an event at San Diego Comic-con. Today, an official teaser trailer has been released. Here is what we know so far about Season 7: Evan Peters will have a heavy presence this season Evan Peters’ character name is Kai Sarah Paulson plays Ally Season 7 will be 11 episodes Location: Michigan Check out the teaser trailer below: American Horror Story: Cult is set to premiere Oct 5th on FX.