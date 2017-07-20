450 SHARES Share Tweet

Watch Guillermo Del Toro’s THE SHAPE OF WATER TRAILER

The first trailer to Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water has been released. The film is set to release in theaters on December 8th.

The trailer depicts Elisa (played by Sally Hawkins), a women who can hear but not talk going through everyday life which seems somewhat monotonous and lonely until she is asked to clean the area where a secret experiment is being conducted. She forms an unlikely friendship/love for an aquatic creature.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

From master story teller Guillermo del Toro comes The Shape of Water – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

Written By: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor

Starring: Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones, Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, Lauren Lee Smith, John Kapelos, and more.