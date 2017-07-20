521 SHARES Share Tweet

LAIKA is one of the most respected stop motion animation studios in the industry. It’s four films, Kubo and the Two Strings (2016); The Boxtrolls (2014); ParaNorman (2012), and Coraline (2009) were all nominated for Oscars® and PGA Awards as Outstanding Animated Film. LAIKA was also recognized in the technical field by receiving a Scientific and Technology Oscar® for its innovation in 3D printing in 2016. We were very excited to hear that LAIKA would be at San Diego Comic-Con giving fans some insight on the “behind the scenes” of LAIKA studios

On our first day here at San Diego Comic-Con we headed straight to the free pop up exhibit in the Gas Lamp area of downtown San Diego. On display at the exhibit are screen used sets, puppets, monsters, and props from all four LAIKA films. A docent provides full details on the methodology of making these stop motion animated films as well as how the technology has advanced to assist in the stop motion process. If you’re in San Diego for Comic-Con or just in the area for the weekend, this is definitely one exhibit you don’t want to miss!

Hours of operation:

· Friday, July 21: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

· Saturday, July 22: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

· Sunday, July 23: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

WHERE: San Diego’s Gaslamp District

520 Fifth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101