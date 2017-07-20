154 SHARES Share Tweet

JIGSAW Trailer Released

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for their upcoming film, Jigsaw. This is the 8th film in the Saw Franchise. The film is set to release in theaters October 27, 2017.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade.

Directed By: Michael Spierig & Peter Spierig

Written By: Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, Leigh Whannenell

Produced By: Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman, & Oren Koules

Starring: Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell, Hannah Emily Anderson, and much more.