Comic Con 2017: THE WALKING DEAD Season 8 Poster Revealed

AMC has released the Comic-Con art for their hit series, The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Not only is it an awesome poster, it also reveals the premiere date for season 8 of The Walking Dead. The series is set to premiere October 22nd on AMC which also marks the 100th episode of the series. Fear the Walking Dead, which is currently on its 3rd season premiered June 3rd and is set to return September 1oth.

Check out the posters below:

If you are lucky enough to attend San Diego Comic-Con (July 20th thru July 23rd), you can check out the panels. The Fear the Walking Dead panel which takes place Friday, July 21st, from 11:15am-12:15 pm in Hall H. The Walking Dead panel is also on Friday but from 12:15-1:15 pm, in Hall H.