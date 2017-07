305 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: Marvel’s DEFENDERS Trailer Released

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Check out the trailer below narrated by the one and only, Stan Lee.

Marvel’s Defenders stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Finn Jone (Danny Rand/Iron Fist), Sigourney Weaver (Alexandra), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Rosario Dawson (Claire Temple), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight), and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Marvel’s The Defenders is set to premiere on Netflix on August 18, 2017!