411 SHARES Share Tweet

Comic-Con 2017: KRYPTON Teaser Trailer is Finally Here!

Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, The Halcyon) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Krypton is set to premiere in 2018 on SYFY.

Check out the teaser trailer below: