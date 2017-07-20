350 SHARES Share Tweet

New art work has been released for the IT movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 (See it below). Also, fans attending this year’s convention are being treated with an amazing IT VR Activation in the Interactive Zone across from Petco Park. If you are there make sure not to miss it.

WARNER BROS PICTURES and NEW LINE CINEMA PRESENT:

IT

IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 8, 2017

#ITmovie

ABOUT IT:

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “IT,” directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

“IT” stars Bill Skarsgård (“Allegiant,” TV’s “Hemlock Grove”) as the story’s central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (“Midnight Special”), Jeremy Ray Taylor (“Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip”), Sophia Lillis (“37”), Finn Wolfhard (TV’s “Stranger Things”), Wyatt Oleff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming “Cops and Robbers”), Jack Dylan Grazer (“Tales of Halloween”) and Nicholas Hamilton (“Captain Fantastic”)

Muschietti directed “IT” from a screenplay by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by King. Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are the producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung (“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”), production designer Claude Paré (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), editor Jason Ballantine (“The Great Gatsby”), and costume designer Janie Bryant (TV’s “Mad Men”). The music was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema presents a Vertigo Entertainment/Lin Pictures/Katzsmith Production, “IT.” Slated for release on September 8, 2017, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Entertainment Company.